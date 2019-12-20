Sign language Santa visits deaf students in Richland One

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) — Every kid deserves a chance to spend some time with Santa Claus, and for students at Brennen Elementary School that’s exactly what they got to do on Friday.

But this Santa is special, because he can talk to students who are deaf or hard of hearing.

“This is a chance for the children to speak to Santa and he’ll talk back to them,” said Jack Sterne, President of the Richland Sertoma Club.

Kids who are deaf may not always be able to tell Santa what they want for Christmas.

“Santa’s throughout the area don’t typically sign so we have a signing Santa who comes in and can communicate with our kids specifically,” said Jenny Kinsey, an Educational Sign Language Interpreter with Richland District One.

“We can see the difference in the children when Santa can talk back to them,” said Sterne.

For years, the Sertoma Club has brought the sign language Santa to the students. Each kid also gets a Christmas present, courtesy of the club.

“It’s kind of hard to describe. But to see the joy in their eyes and know that we’re doing the right thing for them because they have a hard time and we have it pretty easy compared to what they have to live with,” said Sterne.

“I was excited when I saw Santa,” said Brian Evans, Jr., 10, who’s a deaf or hard of hearing student at Brennen.

“He’s a really good signer,” said Jaydin Jefferson, 11, another student.

“When they go out to the malls, they can sit on Santa’s lap but they can’t tell Santa what they want. Here, they can tell Santa what they want and Santa can just talk to them and love on them in their language,” said Kinsey.

With songs and toys and a visit with Santa, no student feels left out of the holiday magic.

“There’s somebody who gets them, who can communicate with them, who can share a Christmas love with them in the way that they know how to express it,” said Kinsey.