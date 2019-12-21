Study finds link between baby antibiotics and allergies later in life

(CNN) – A new study has found a link between babies getting antibiotics and developing allergies later in life.

Researchers discovered children who take antibiotics before turning six months are more likely to develop food allergies, asthma or dermatitis.

The correlation was found in a wide range of antibiotics including those containing penicillin.

Scientists believe it may be due to how antibiotics affect and destroy bacteria.

It should be noted the study does not prove antibiotics cause allergies.