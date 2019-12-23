DHEC offers holiday gift giving safety tips

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Christmas morning is almost here and The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) wants to make sure your holiday is a safe for both you and your little ones.

DHEC is offering some things you can look for and do in order to make sure that happens. First, health officials say supervision is essential.

Make sure to provide safe, hazard-free play environments both indoors and outdoors.And always pay close attention to the age recommendations and choose a gift appropriate for your child.

After the gift is open, discard the plastic wrappings from toys immediately since they can be deadly to small children. Don’t give young children any toys with small parts that can become choking hazards. And inspect all toys for sharp points or edges, these toys should not be given to children under 8 years of age.

