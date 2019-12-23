Last minute sparkle ideas and trends to make her Christmas

Tyler Ryan learns about new trends in jewelry fashion and a touch of bling from Reed's Jewelers

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO)–There are many new trends in not only fashion and accessories, but also theory about jewelry, according to Reed’s Jeweler’s Brian Morrow. “A longer necklace will give the appearance of a longer line,” pointing out the longer look of many designers, and as Morrow points out, nothing puts a smile on a long line faster than diamond. “Diamonds make an elegant statement,” he says, “that are perfect with a black dress or blue jeans and a t shrit.”

Another trend is for women to “stop” and take a moment for themselves. Morrow says that a new line, called Stop Jewelry does just that. “As care givers, it is important for her to remember to take care of herself.” Stop Jewelry offers unique designed, all created by women.

Ms. Gamecock 2020, Callie Farrell also joined the segment to display some of the necklace, bracelet and even ring options if someone is looking for a last minute bit of bling for that special lady.

You can learn more about jewelry and of course, get more tips from Brian HERE.