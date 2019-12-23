MADD hosts holiday blood drive

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — It’s the season of giving and the group Mother Against Drunk Driving, also known as M.A.D.D is hoping this holiday you’ll roll up your sleeves and give the gift of life.

Monday M.A.D.D hosted a blood drive at the American red cross headquarters on Bull Street.

Officials say they want to increase donations since they often see a decline in people giving between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day.

Officials used the opportunity to hand out hand out red ribbons for their annual “Tie One on for Safety” event. M.A.A.D hopes the visual of those red ribbons tied onto cars will serve as a reminder to get a designated driver.