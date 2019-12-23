COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police say a man accused of robbing multiple businesses this month is arrested.

Authorities say Cedric Sullivan, 39, is charged with armed robbery, possessing a weapon during a violent crime, among additional charges.

According to investigators, he’s accused of stealing money from the Dollar General and Burger King on Two Notch Road earlier this month.

Officials say he’s also been charged with similar crimes in Forest Acres and Richland County.

Police say Sullivan is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center and was denied bond.