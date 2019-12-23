Man accused of taking keys from dealership employee and taking 2020 Lexus

Richland Co, SC (WOLO) — Richland County deputies are searching for a suspect they say is wanted in connection to a brazen robbery at a car dealership.

Investigators say last Thursday, the man seen in this surveillance image was asking about a car at the Lexus dealership on Killian road. Deputies say the suspect sped past the test drive and allegedly pushed a dealership employee to the ground, took the key for that Lexus from his hand, and drove off in a White 2020 Lexus with the SC tags LX-570.

If you have any information that can help authorities call crimestoppers at 1888-CRIME-SC