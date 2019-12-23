Notre Dame cathedral will not hold Christmas mass for first time in 200 years

(CNN) – For the first time in more than 200 years Notre Dame cathedral will not hold a Christmas service.

A spokesman says Notre Dame hasn’t been closed on Christmas since 1803. It even welcomed worshipers during the Nazi occupation of Paris during World War II.

A midnight mass will be celebrated on Christmas Eve by the Rector but that will be held at a nearby church.

In April, France’s Prime Minister announced an international architects’ competition to rebuild, and perhaps redesign the landmark after it was devastated in a fire.

French President Emmanuel Macron plans to have it rebuilt in five years.