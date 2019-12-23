Top box office hits to check out over the holiday

(CNN) — if you have all of your holiday shopping done and you’d like to entertain some family and friends outside your home, why not check out a movie, or two.

‘Star Wars: the rise of Skywalker’ is the number one movie this weekend at the box office.

The ninth installment of the Star Wars series generated 176 million dollars in the United States alone, with a whopping $374 million dollars globally. ‘Jumanji’: tThe next level’ starring Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart came in second with $26 million dollars.

And rounding out the top five, Disney’s ‘Frozen 2’ brought-in $12 million dollars for its fifth week of releasing!