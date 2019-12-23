Woman accused of forging more than 13k dollars in checks from employer

Orangeburg,SC — A Clarendon County woman accused of forging more than $13,000 dollars worth of checks from a former Santee employer has been arrested.

According to authorities, 33 year old Meagan Cheek faces third degree Burglary, two counts of Breach of Trust with Fraudulent Intent, five counts of Forgery, and one count of Petit Larceny.

Officials tell ABC Columbia News, the owners of Lakeside Landscaping started to notice discrepancies in their financial records for the business which led to Cheek being fired back in November.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators traced stolen checks to businesses both Clarendon County and Orangeburg County where authorities say the checks were cashed.

Cheek was arrested after employees at a Clarendon County bank started to become suspicious of the checks that were being presented.

The Orangeburg Sheriff’s Office says an incident report documented the amount forged in the name of the business at around $13,439 dollars.

Bond was set for Cheek at $7,500 cash or surety during a hearing today, December 23rd, 2019 (Monday).

Sheriff Leroy Ravenel released a brief statement about the alleged crime saying,

“This woman was taking from the very people who gave her a job,” the sheriff said. “When she gets fired, she goes back to after hours to steal more.”

