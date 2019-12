Celebrating Christmas with astronauts on ISS

(CNN) – Astronauts at the International Space Station wanted to wish everyone back down on earth a happy holiday.

Astronauts Andrew Morgan, Christina Koch, Luca Parmitano, and Jessica Meir shared their holiday plans with the world.

The crew says they plan on having smoked salmon, fruitcake and harvest hash for Christmas dinner and showed off the cool way they drink hot apple cider and cocoa.