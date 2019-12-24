Celebrities celebrate Christmas with ‘All I Want for Christmas’ lip sync video

(CNN) — Some often say that imitation is the most sincere form of flattery. And, if that is in fact the case, than there are a lot of celebrities who are paying tribute to Mariah Carey who came out with the holiday classic back in 1994.

It wasn’t until 2019, that the song made a reemergence, jumping to the top of the charts just ahead of this Christmas, and plenty of celebrities are taking notice and getting in on the act.