Gas prices up slightly during holiday travel

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — If you’re hitting the road this holiday, get ready to dig down a little deeper to get where you’re going.

South Carolina drivers are paying an average of $2.28 a gallon, according to AAA which is almost a quarter more more than this time last year.

ABC Columbia scouted out prices and found gas ranging from $2.29 a gallon to $2.35 and up as high as $2.49 across the Midlands.

Too see how gas prices are looking near you, or in the area you plan to head to you can monitor prices at the pump here : gasbuddy.com