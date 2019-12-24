LoveColumbiaSC photo, video winners announced

Columbia, SC ( WOLO)— This is the season of being grateful what you have. For some it’s being surround by the holiday cheer if family and friends.

Other times, it’s something mundane as where you live. That’s what dozens of Columbia residents did when presented with the City of Columbia’s challenge.

The City of Columbia wants to thank all of its participants for this year’s #LoveColumbiaSC photo, video challenge. Each year residents are asked to submit photos and videos of their favorite places within city limits as a way to increase community engagement.

Time to enter for this year, has come and gone, but if you want to enter the contest in 2020, you needed to submit a photo or video and tag the City of Columbia using #lovemycity and #LoveColumbiaSC

Congratulations to this years winners, Darren Gantt, Steven Rubin, Sarah Jaynes and Steven Wilkins.