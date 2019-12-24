Man wanted for fatal shooting of a mom and baby in Graniteville

AIKEN CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Aiken County deputies say they need your help to find a man wanted for the deaths of a mother and her baby this month.

Authorities say Thomas Henderson, 18, is wanted for two counts of murder.

Officials say Mel’lisha Jackson and her son, Elijah Jackson, 1, were both found with at least one gunshot wound at Kalmia Apartments in Graniteville in their apartment.

According to investigators, Jackson was pronounced dead at the scene and Elijah was taken to a hospital in Augusta, where he was pronounced dead.

Deputies say Henderson is considered armed and dangerous.

If you know where he is, call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.