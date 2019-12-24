Santa makes annual Christmas Eve splash before hitting his sleigh

Washington, DC (CNN) — Katie Kyros from WJLA, one of ABC sister station has this story.”The key is to stay up on the skis as long as you stay up on the skis there’s not a whole lot of water coming up.”

Come sleet, snow, or sunshine, Santa has been strapping on skis since 1986 and he’s not about to stop now. especially, since the now annual event has grown bigger and bigger each year.

“My name is Kris, Kris Kringle.”

Much bigger than the first year according to the the pioneering Santa. When it started as a funny idea among weekend water skiers and then they only had an audience of two, one of them included Kirs Kringle’s mom.

“It’s 34 years so it is the longest running waterski Santa show in the history of the world. and we’re hoping it goes for another 34.”

There’s a reason Saint Nick skis down the Potomac every year, just tale it from a little girl names Noelle.

“He’s trying to get people to come out here, so his sleigh can run on Christmas spirit.”

“We have to kind of get out of here quickly head back to the north pole on an express and start delivering presents for all of the kids.”