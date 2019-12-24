SC roads rated as top 10 most deadly on Christmas

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — During the holiday season law enforcement want to remind you to take your time on the roads and highways.

According to data from the the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration compiled by the web site part catalog dot com South Carolina is among the most dangerous states to drive in during the holidays.

The data shows over the past five years South Carolina averaged just over two fatalities per million registered drivers on Christmas. Officials say if it means getting to your holiday destination a little late, it’s better to slow down and get there safely.