‘Super Saturday’ becomes biggest shopping day in U.S. History

(CNN) —American shoppers set a record this weekend making December 12, 2019 the biggest day in U.S. history.

According to the retail analysts a customer growth partners ‘Super Saturday’s sales reached 34 point four billion dollars beating out Black Friday this year by more than $3 billion dollars.

Retail analysts say job growth, more disposable income and stronger household finances contributed to the boosted buying mood this holiday season.

Retailers like Walmart, Amazon, Costco and Target saw their best traffic in years.