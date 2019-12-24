Two killed in single vehicle crash on I-95 in Clarendon County

CLARENDON CO., SC (WOLO) – Clarendon County Coroner’s Office has identified two victims in a fatal single vehicle crash on I-95 Monday.

Coroner Bucky Mock says Dayremis Rios, 20, and her mother Digna Rios, 61, died on scene from head trauma and multiple blunt force trauma.

Highway Patrol says it happened on I-95 South near mile marker 121 at 2:30 p.m.

According to investigators, Dayremis was driving with three other passengers, when her vehicle ran off the road, went into the median and hit a tree.

Officials say two other passengers were taken to a local hospital, and everyone was wearing seat belts.

This incident remains under investigation.