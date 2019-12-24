UBER and MADD send holiday reminder that there’s never a reason to drive impaired

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — With thousands still on the road traveling to their destination, rideshare and non-profits are teaming up to make sure you know there’s never a reason to get behind the wheel after drinking.

UBER and Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) tell ABC Columbia News,

“The choice should be a no brainer and effortless to choose any other option over grabbing the keys.we care about helping to keep you safe and keeping the roads free of impaired drivers.”

According to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, 40 percent of traffic-related deaths during Christmas and New Year’s involve drunk driving.

UBER is also distributing M.A.D.D’s “Tie One on for Safety” ribbons to drivers across the country in hopes the red ribbon will serve as a reminder of their message.