15yo shot multiple times in shooting near Killian Rd. in Richland Co.

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO) – A teenager was shot Thursday night and is in the hospital in unknown condition.

Deputies responded to the 9400 block of Wilson Blvd. near Killian Road in reference to the shooting.

According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, the 15-year-old was shot multiple times around 7:25 p.m.

Additional details have not been provided.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.