‘Grinding of the Greens’ helps you recycle your Christmas tree

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Now that the Chirstmas holiday has past you may be looking for some place to discard that tree. You don’t have to worry about just throwing it on the curb with your trash, but instead give your tree new life.

Beginning today, Thursday December 26, 2019 Keep the Midlands Beautiful is once again holding the Grinding of the Greens at various locations throughout the Midlands.Keep in mind before you donate the tree you must do all of the following,

Remove the tree from the stand

Remove all lights, ornaments, and tinsel

Remove from the tarp, sheets, or bag you use to hold it

Remove strings, ties, or wires

Only donate your unwanted trees. Garland, Wreaths and other greenery will NOT be accepted.

The event runs until January 9th., 2020. After that, you can pick up free mulch on January 11th at the State Farmers Market.

You can click HERE for more information about the program. Locations where you can drop off your tree are listed below.