SLED searching for missing vulnerable adult

Goose Creek, S.C. (WOLO)–Authorities are searching for an endangered person from Goose Creek.

According to SLED 79-year-old Leonard John Sparks went missing around 2:45 pm on Christmas Eve.

Authorities say he was last seen at Food Lion on St. James Avenue in Goose Creek wearing a green jacket and dark colored pants.

Authorities say he may be traveling in a white 2013 GMC Terrain with South Carolina tags QVS-884.

If you see him, or know where he may be… you’re asked to call the police.