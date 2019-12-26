Sumter police search for suspect with several charges

(Sumter County Sheriff's Office) Marcus Branch

(Sumter County Sheriff's Office) Kendall Dow

(Sumter County Sheriff's Office) Alexis Mosley





SUMTER COUNTY, SC., – Sumter County deputies made two arrests Monday night related to illegal drug and firearm possession.

It happened when authorities were executing an arrest warrant for a different person at a house on Alva Drive.

Officials say 27 year old, Marcus Branch and 19 year old, Alexis Mosley both face several drug charges.

Officers say when they got to the scene, they saw multiple suspects run from the back of the home.

The suspects have not been caught.

According to officials, multiple firearms, ammunition and drugs were seized from the house.

Authorities say they are still searching for Kendall Dow, who is wanted for drug and firearm charges.

If you have any information, call the Sumter’s County Sheriff’s Office.