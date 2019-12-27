Fast acting kids attack man who tries to steal family SUV

A 9-year-old boy hit a car thief over the head with an iPad and his 16-year-old sister choked the thief and called 911 until he bailed out of the stolen SUV, police told CNN affiliate WGN.

The incident started outside a Domino’s in the Chicago neighborhood of West Rogers Park on Sunday, police said.

The father of three children left the Toyota Highlander running as he went into the pizza shop and someone jumped in and drove off, according to police.