Funeral home owner arrested for tax evasion

Orangeburg, S.C. (WOLO)– A spokesperson for the SC Dept. of Revenue says on Friday agents arrested a funeral home owner and charged him with operating without a retail license and tax evasion.

Officials say Robert Bethea III, 66, the owner of Bethea Funeral Home in Orangeburg, attempted to evade taxes from 2011 to 2019 of approximately $98,934.

Investigators also say Bethea performed 38 funerals without a retail license since August of 2018 despite being told repeatedly and receiving multiple violations.

If convicted on both counts, a DOR spokesperson says Bethea faces a maximum of $10,200 in fines and more than 5 years in prison.