Kershaw Co. longtime EMS Director laid to rest

Kershaw Co, SC (WOLO) — Funeral services were held today, Friday December 27th for Kershaw County Emergency Services Director Gene Faulkenberry.

Faulkenberry spent his life giving back in service. Upon his retirement from Dupont in 1998, he was named Deputy Fire Marshall for Kershaw County, later becoming Fire Marshal.

Then in 2016, Faulkenberry he was named Director of Emergency Services for the entire county. Faulkenberry passed away on December 21ts. He was 62 years old.