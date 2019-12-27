There’s a place you can donate your used Christmas trees to tigers

(CNN) – One town in North Carolina gives you a way to dispose of your Christmas tree and help out an animal shelter.

The Carolina Tiger rescue in Pittsboro, North Carolina asks for leftover trees to help keep the tigers entertained and engaged.

Workers say the tigers at the wildlife sanctuary get excited when something new enters their enclosure and employees will often hide food in them or mask it with the tigers’ favorite smell.