Deputies searching for “person of interest” in home invasion

Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)–The Richland Co. Sheriff’s department is looking for a person of interest in connection with a home invasion.

On December 13th deputies say two men walked into a home on Ironweed Ct. through an unlocked door.

While one man held the homeowner at gunpoint, investigators say the other made his way to a bedroom and took five

guns.

If you have any information on this incident call the Richland Co. Sheriff’s Department or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.