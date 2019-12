New Year’s Eve event to raise money for Animal Mission of the Midlands

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) Gin & Jazz-A Swinging New Year’s Eve is happening Tuesday, December 31st from 9pm to midnight at the Arcade Mall on Main Street.

Organizers say it’s a swinging jazz age party featuring a menu inspired by the 1920S with heavy hors d’oeuvres and desserts, as well as an open bar with specialty cocktails.

Proceeds will benefit The Animal Mission.

