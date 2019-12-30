Orangeburg chase leads to one arrest, second suspect sought

Orangeburg, SC (WOLO) — Orangeburg deputies say they are a still searching a woman wanted on warrants and according to authorities is also wanted in connection to a high speed chase.

According to Sheriff Leroy Ravenell, December 26th 24 year old Demetrius Hampton was driving a silver Honda when officials say they spotted 32 year old Lakeisha Shuler riding inside.

Officials say they attempted to stop the car, but allege Hampton continued driving, ultimately leading police on a chase reaching speeds upwards of 100 miles per hour.

Authorities say both Hampton and Shuler jumped out of the car and fled in to a nearby wooded area. Officials say later found the abandoned Honda off Langley Road. Hampton who has been charged with Failure to Stop for a Blue Light, and Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon was taken into custody the following day.

Shuler, the passenger in the car is wanted on outstanding General Sessions bench warrants, including possession of a stolen vehicle and identity fraud. Additional charges in connection to the pursuit are pending.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says,

“These individuals chose to flee, chose to endanger anyone in their path, chose to put the lives of residents in our community in danger,” the sheriff said. “As long as I can help it, they’ll find out there’s consequences for their choice.”

If anyone has information on Shuler’s whereabouts,call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.