Victim identified in fatal crash

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– The Richland Co. Coroner’s Office released the identity of a woman killed in a crash Sunday afternoon.

Coroner Gary Watts says Lila Patterson, 77, was the passenger involved in a collision with another car at the intersection of River Dr. and Gibson Street at 1:45pm Sunday.

Watts says Patterson was transported to the hospital where she later died.

An autopsy confirmed she died from blunt force injuries to the torso.

The Columbia Police Department is investigating the accident.