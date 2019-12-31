EdVenture’s ‘Noon Year’s Eve’ children countdown today

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Now your kids can count down to the new year, even if midnight is past their bed time.

EdVenture Children’s Museum announced its ‘Noon Year’s Eve’ countdown to allow the little ones to celebrate ringing in a new year, just a few hours before their parents. The annual New Year’s event is a big hit for kids who want to be able to celebrate, dance and dress up for a end of the year kiddie bash.

The event features live music, a juice box toast, and a countdown to noon. The fun kicks off today December 31st at 10AM and runs through 2PM in the afternoon. Admission to the event is free with museum admission.