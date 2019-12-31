Famously Hot New Year’s Eve stage is set

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Downtown Columbia has been transformed into a concert venue for the 8th annual Famously Hot New year’s Eve celebration.

Roads were closed today, as crews put the finishing touches on the stage for this year’s festivities. ABC Columbia’s Alexis Frazier has a preview of what you can expect as you head downtown to usher in a new year.

This year there are two entrance gates. One is located at Main and Lady streets and another at Lincoln and Gervais streets.

The gates open and will be available for free for revelers at 6:30PM, while the music starts at 7:30PM with Cottontown Soul Society followed up by the High Divers and headlined by hip hop legends Salt n Pepa.

And of course there will be a countdown and fireworks at midnight to help you ring in 2020.

A reminder, for the first time this year, the City of Columbia is implementing a Clear bag policy

For more information about this year’s celebration you can click here

The Columbia Police Department has also offered a few tips to ensure you have the best and safe time possible during FHNY celebrations. We have provided a link to that list of tips here