Pedestrian struck, killed on Bush River Rd identified

Columbia,SC (WOLO)— Richland County Coroner Gary Watts has identified the victim of a deadly accident from Monday night.

According to Watts, 45 year old Jessica Stewart was trying to cross the 1200 block of Bush River road just before 8PM Monday night when she was struck by an oncoming car.

Stewart of Chapin was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. The cause of death has been determined to be blunt blunt force injuries to the head.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office and the SC Highway Patrol are investigating the incident.

