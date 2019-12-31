SC Lottery announces first Powerball winner of 2020 on ABC’s Dick Clark’s NY Rockin’ Eve

Columbia,SC (WOLO)— As many of you get ready to countdown to a new year, others may be starting out 2020 as a millionaire.

The SC Education Lottery plans to announce the first Powerball Millionaire Winner of the new year live during Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve only right here on ABC.

Lottery officials say five South Carolina Education Lottery Powerball players, chisen during and October ‘second chance’ drawing will be joining winners from other participating states in Times Square as they hope to get their hands on the $1 million dollar prize.

The Lottery caught up with the winners shortly after finding out they would be ringing in the New Year in New York City.

Could the next millionaire be from the Palmetto state? Lottery officials say you’ll have to tune in New Year’s Eve after the ball drops in Timesquare to find out.

ABC’s New Year’s Eve coverage starts at 8 p.m. Tuesday night.

Good Luck and Happy New Year!