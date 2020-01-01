Americans are buying fewer cigarettes according to new report

(CNN) — -According to a recent report by the federal trade commission, Americans are buying fewer cigarettes with each passing year.

The downward trend in sales started in 2000 when just shy of 414-billion cigarettes were sold…now down to 217-billion last year.

Tobacco manufacturers are also spending less on advertising, only increasing in one area…outdoor advertising such as billboards and benches.

These declines will likely continue as the federal government raised the minimum age to buy tobacco from 18 to 21 years old.