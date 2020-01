Chesterfield Co., S.C. (WOLO)– The highway patrol says one person was killed in an accident in Chesterfield Co. Wednesday morning.

Investigators say at 3:40am a man was driving on Brock’s Mill Rd. about six miles north of Cheraw when he ran off the road, over corrected and overturned.

Troopers say he was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle.