Some suffering through ‘National Hangover Day’

(CNN) — – If you’re starting 2020 with a headache and an uneasy stomach, chances are you’re not alone…New Years day is also ‘National Hangover Day’.

There are many myths on how to remedy a hangover like eating carb and protein heavy meals or hair of the dog, but research says drinking more alcohol is the worst thing you can do. Unfortunately, the only proven cure is time.