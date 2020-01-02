Clemson falls to #7 Louisville, 75-50

CLEMSON, S.C. – The Clemson Tigers fell to the No. 7 Louisville Cardinals on Thursday. Marking the Tigers’ first game action of 2020, the contest at Littlejohn Coliseum resulted in the Cardinals coming away with a 75-50 victory.

Louisville (13-1, 2-0 ACC) knocked down 12 3-pointers and shot 43.1 percent from the floor. Clemson (5-9, 1-2 ACC) won the rebounding margin, though, pulling down 47 boards, seven more than the Cardinals totaled, with 22 coming on the offensive glass. The Tigers also recorded 28 points in the paint and sank 13 free throws.

Hannah Hank led the Tigers down low, contributing on both ends of the floor. Hank was Clemson’s leading scorer with 11 points to go along with her seven rebounds, five of which were offensive boards. Chyna Cotton matched her career high with eight points and notched six rebounds and three steals, as well. In addition, Kobi Thornton moved to ninth place in program history in rebounds and third place in program history in blocks. Thornton has racked up 681 boards and 129 blocks thus far in her Clemson tenure. Dana Evans led the Cardinals with 27 points on 10-of-20 shooting.

Despite being out-rebounded 24-18 in the first half, Louisville took a 50-22 lead into halftime. The Cardinals connected on 10 treys over the course of the first 20 minutes of action. Thirteen of the Tigers’ offensive rebounds came in the first half. The Cardinals sported a 65-32 advantage at the end of the third quarter, but Clemson did not go away quietly. The Tigers strung together an 8-0 run early in the fourth quarter, holding Louisville scoreless for 4:25 of play. Clemson outscored Louisville 28-25 in the second half, but the Cardinals ultimately pulled out the 75-50 victory.

Following a week-long layoff, the Tigers will return to action against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (8-5, 1-1) on Thursday, Jan. 9. The matchup at Lawrence Joel Memorial Coliseum will tip off at 7 p.m. and is scheduled to be broadcast on ACC Network Extra.