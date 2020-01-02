Inclement Weather Center opens for homeless adults

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Mother nature has been pretty nice to us so far this winter, but keep in mind we are just getting started. Each year, The United Way of the Midlands partners with The City of Columbia, The Salvation Army, Transitions and the COMET in order to bring area homeless adults in from the cold.

The Inclement Weather Center is now open for those who don’t have the option to come in from the changing weather when it begins to get too cold creating circumstances that could be life threatening. While at the center (191 Calhoun Street) a meal and a warm place to sleep is provided.

The IWC will be open every night from now until March 31st, during winter months when temperatures drop below 40 degrees. Anyone who is in need of shelter will only be admitted into the shelter if they are transported there using the COMET (transit station) which is located at Sumter and Laurel streets from 5:45PM to 7PM and drop off in the morning from 6:30AM to 7:30AM.