Man charged with carjacking by force hours after prison release

Orangeburg,SC (WOLO)—Bond has been denied for a Gadsenman accused of carjacking a woman less than a day after his release from Prison Tuesday.

Orangeburg County deputies arrested 29 year old Lamar Barnes just 12 hours after he served time for a seperate incident involving an assault and stolen car.

Deputies say Barnes was riding along with a female friend after she picked him up at his Richland County home so they could visit her parents for New Year’s Day.

Authorities say as they started to get closer to the home, Barnes became ‘agitated’ hitting the woman in the face causing multiple lacerations and then, according to an incident report sped off in the victims car.

Deputies say the victim reported that her car had been taken from her Wednesday. That same day, authorities found the victims car near the town of North where officials say Barnes had crashed into several trees at a residence causing an estimated 5 thousand dollars in damage.

A short time later, deputies say they found an intoxicated Barnes at a Parkwood Drive residence where they tell ABC News he scuffled with arresting deputies.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenel says,

“Apparently the years he served for a previous charge didn’t teach him much,” the sheriff said. “But it looks like he’ll get another chance to attend class.”

Barnes, who remains behind bars is charged with carjacking by force with great bodily injury.