Reckless driver caused around $80K in damages on Peach Orchard Road

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Sumter County deputies say a reckless driver caused around $80k in damages on Peach Orchard Road in November.

Officials released surveillance video of the incident after 4 a.m. on November 27.

According to investigators, the suspect in the black jacket was driving a truck with a passenger, when he lost control.

Deputies say he is accused of hitting and damaging a building and the equipment inside.

There are no reports of any injuries.

If you know who he is, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.