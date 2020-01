Climate change activist celebrates 17th birthday protesting

(CNN) —Teenage climate activist, Greta Thunberg, takes no days off when it comes to bringing awareness to climate change.

The 2019 Time Person of the Year, celebrated her 17th birthday Friday, January 3rd protesting in front of Swedish Parliament.

Thunberg gained international attention for calling out world leaders for their inaction on the climate crisis at the United Nations Climate Summit and again at the COP-25 Conference.