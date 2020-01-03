Deputies need help identifying daycare burglary suspect

Richland County deputies need your help identifying whoever broke into a daycare on New Year’s Eve.

Authorities say at approximately 8:30PM on December 31st, the person seen here broke into the Children’s World Childcare on Garners Ferry Road through a window.

Once inside the person stole the keys to a blue Chevy activity bus and drove off.

If you recognize this person or have any information on this crime, please call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC