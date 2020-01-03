Edgefield corrections officer arrested

Columbia,SC (WOLO)— A former correctional officer at Trenton Correctional Institution has been arrested.

SCDC says 24 year old Kembria Merriweather is accused of providing contraband to an inmate and misconduct in office.

According to authorities, Merriweather brought three cell phones, two chargers and 8 grams of meth to an inmate she was allegedly beginning a relationship with.

Warrants allege she was paid $2,000 for two of the cellphones and was awaiting payment for the meth and third phone when she was taken into custody by officials.

SCDC tell ABC Columbia News Merriweather was fired following her arrest. An investigation into the case is ongoing.