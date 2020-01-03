Financial expert teaches you about financial literacy for 2020

Kenneil Mitchell,

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Curtis had the chance to speak with a financial expert to teach you about financial literacy for 2020.

Financial adviser and real estate agent Shannon Thomas listed many important details to be financially secure:

  • Maintaining a positive credit score
  • How credit scores impact home or car buying
  • Saving your money
  • How to properly budget

For more information on learning how to be financial literate, visit her website by clicking here.

You can also call her at 803-665-8160.

Categories: Digital Exclusives and Features
