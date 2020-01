No one hurt after apartment fire at Colonial Village off West Avenue

(Courtesy: CFD/Twitter) Apartment fire at Colonial Village.

(Courtesy: CFD/Twitter) Firefighters on scene of apartment fire at Colonial Village.

(Courtesy: CFD/Twitter) Two people displaced after apartment fire.





COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Fire officials say no one is hurt after an apartment fire at Colonial Village off West Avenue today.

Authorities say the fire happened before 10 a.m.

According to investigators, the fire heavily damaged one unit of the apartment complex and has been contained.

Officials say two people were displaced.

The cause remains under investigation.