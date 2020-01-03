Orangeburg deputies say burglary suspect caught red handed

Orangeburg, SC (WOLO) — A Cordova man accused of burglarizing a home, was taken into custody after deputies say they arrived at the home as we was coming out.

Orangeburg County Deputies were called to a home a Arends road residence after the home owner told authorities her security system alerted her to an intruder in the home around 4:30PM Thursday January 2nd.

Once deputies arrive at the home, officials say they saw 24 year old David Felder coming out of the home with a backpack, and hands holding several items. Orangeburg deputies say they witnessed Felder sit items outside of the home next to other pieces of property they believe had already been taken from the home.

Officials say they approached Felder, and according to an incident report, after changing his story several times he admitted to taking items from the home. Those items were returned to the home owner.

In court Friday, the homeowner told the Judge her family’s safety could have been jeopardized if they would have been at home at the time of the break in adding,

“I work hard for my stuff and so should he have to work hard for his stuff,”.



Felder has been charged with Second-Degree Burglary and Distribution of Methamphetamine.