U-Haul to implement policy allowing employers to decline to hire smokers

(CNN) — iI you’re a smoker mark U-Haul off the list of potential employers.

The company says it will stop hiring people who use nicotine in 21 states. Those states allow an employer to decline to hire someone based on their nicotine use.

U-Haul will implement the policy February first. The policy won’t apply to current employees.

People seeking U-Haul jobs in those states will be questioned about nicotine use.

In states where testing is allowed, applicants must consent to submit to nicotine screening to be considered for employment.